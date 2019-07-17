Print This

Title

Controversial Police Chief Steps Down

By

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
July 17, 2019
Comments
 
 

Almost nine months after a murder on the University of Utah campus, its police chief is stepping down amid accusations his department disregarded repeated reports that could have saved the slain student.

Dale Brophy, chief of the Department of Public Safety, announced his retirement Tuesday. Brophy was heavily criticized after the student, Lauren McCluskey, was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in October. McCluskey, 21, contacted the department multiple times reporting that she was being harassed and extorted. Officers listened to her statements but ultimately failed to realize she was in imminent danger.

McCluskey's parents and others on the campus have publicly called for Brophy's firing since the murder, in which McCluskey was shot several times and left in the back of a car.

Brophy's retirement is effective Oct. 15.

In an email to his staff, he said, "After 25 years in law enforcement, I have decided to retire and pursue other opportunities. I will serve my last day as the director of public safety here at the university on Oct. 15, 2019. This has not been an easy decision, but the timing is right. This move will open a new chapter for me and provide the department an opportunity to continue forward under new leadership."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

He Got It Half Right
No More Grouchos
Attacking Chinese on Our Campuses
Only Hurts America

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Pushing Back on My Idea That Low-Cost Online Master's Programs Are New
Pearson and Pedagogy
Interfaith Work, Natural Law, Unalienable Rights
Should Academic Freedom Extend to Non-Faculty Academics?
'White-Labeling'
Medical Education and the Ethiopian Exodus of Talent

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Steven Pinker's aid in Jeffrey Epstein's legal defense renews criticism of the increasingly divisive

Perspectives from the field on Amazon's big-dollar entry into training workers

Study finds female professors experience more work demands and special favor requests, particularly

Amazon, Google and other tech companies expand their postsecondary credential offerings

A professor gains insight about academic underperformance after becoming a student herself (opinion)

Pearson goes all in on digital-first strategy for textbooks

How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)

Medical Education and the Ethiopian Exodus of Talent | The World View

Pearson and Pedagogy | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Back to Top