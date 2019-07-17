Print This

Title

Police: American Scientist was Raped, Killed in Crete

By

Elizabeth Redden
July 17, 2019
Comments
 
 

A man has confessed to abducting, raping and killing an American scientist who was in Crete for an academic conference, The Washington Post reported, citing Greek authorities. Suzanne Eaton was reported missing July 4 and her body was found July 8 in a cave used as a shelter during World War II. Greek police said that the suspect, a 27-year-old Crete resident, confessed to hitting Eaton twice with his car and bringing her, unconscious, to the abandoned shelter, where he raped her. Police said the cause of death was suffocation.

Eaton, a 59-year-old California native and mother of two, led a research group at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Dresden, Germany, and was a professor at Technische Universität Dresden. "We are devastated by this senseless tragedy," the Max Planck Institute said in a statement.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

He Got It Half Right
No More Grouchos
Attacking Chinese on Our Campuses
Only Hurts America

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Pushing Back on My Idea That Low-Cost Online Master's Programs Are New
Pearson and Pedagogy
Interfaith Work, Natural Law, Unalienable Rights
Should Academic Freedom Extend to Non-Faculty Academics?
'White-Labeling'
Medical Education and the Ethiopian Exodus of Talent

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Steven Pinker's aid in Jeffrey Epstein's legal defense renews criticism of the increasingly divisive

Perspectives from the field on Amazon's big-dollar entry into training workers

Amazon, Google and other tech companies expand their postsecondary credential offerings

A professor gains insight about academic underperformance after becoming a student herself (opinion)

Study finds female professors experience more work demands and special favor requests, particularly

Pearson goes all in on digital-first strategy for textbooks

Medical Education and the Ethiopian Exodus of Talent | The World View

New approaches to discussion boards aim for dynamic online learning experiences

A gift to Morehouse College graduates was remarkable, but many needy students don't graduate (opinio

Back to Top