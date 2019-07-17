Title
Police: American Scientist was Raped, Killed in Crete
A man has confessed to abducting, raping and killing an American scientist who was in Crete for an academic conference, The Washington Post reported, citing Greek authorities. Suzanne Eaton was reported missing July 4 and her body was found July 8 in a cave used as a shelter during World War II. Greek police said that the suspect, a 27-year-old Crete resident, confessed to hitting Eaton twice with his car and bringing her, unconscious, to the abandoned shelter, where he raped her. Police said the cause of death was suffocation.
Eaton, a 59-year-old California native and mother of two, led a research group at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Dresden, Germany, and was a professor at Technische Universität Dresden. "We are devastated by this senseless tragedy," the Max Planck Institute said in a statement.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Steven Pinker's aid in Jeffrey Epstein's legal defense renews criticism of the increasingly divisive
Perspectives from the field on Amazon's big-dollar entry into training workers
Amazon, Google and other tech companies expand their postsecondary credential offerings
A professor gains insight about academic underperformance after becoming a student herself (opinion)
Study finds female professors experience more work demands and special favor requests, particularly
Pearson goes all in on digital-first strategy for textbooks
Medical Education and the Ethiopian Exodus of Talent | The World View
New approaches to discussion boards aim for dynamic online learning experiences
A gift to Morehouse College graduates was remarkable, but many needy students don't graduate (opinio
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!