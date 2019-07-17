Print This

Title

Southern Cal's Investigation Into Admissions Fraud

By

Scott Jaschik
July 17, 2019
Comments
 
 

The University of Southern California has been investigating allegations about the admissions of 33 students, more by far than any other institution that has been linked to the admissions scandal, according to the Los Angeles Times. Aside from a few instances in which students were cleared, the vast majority of the cases have simply not been decided, despite the end of interviews for the cases.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

He Got It Half Right
No More Grouchos
Attacking Chinese on Our Campuses
Only Hurts America

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Pushing Back on My Idea That Low-Cost Online Master's Programs Are New
Pearson and Pedagogy
Interfaith Work, Natural Law, Unalienable Rights
Should Academic Freedom Extend to Non-Faculty Academics?
'White-Labeling'
Medical Education and the Ethiopian Exodus of Talent

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Steven Pinker's aid in Jeffrey Epstein's legal defense renews criticism of the increasingly divisive

Perspectives from the field on Amazon's big-dollar entry into training workers

Amazon, Google and other tech companies expand their postsecondary credential offerings

Study finds female professors experience more work demands and special favor requests, particularly

A professor gains insight about academic underperformance after becoming a student herself (opinion)

Pearson goes all in on digital-first strategy for textbooks

How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)

Medical Education and the Ethiopian Exodus of Talent | The World View

Police: American Scientist was Raped, Killed in Crete

Back to Top