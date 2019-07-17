Title
Southern Cal's Investigation Into Admissions Fraud
The University of Southern California has been investigating allegations about the admissions of 33 students, more by far than any other institution that has been linked to the admissions scandal, according to the Los Angeles Times. Aside from a few instances in which students were cleared, the vast majority of the cases have simply not been decided, despite the end of interviews for the cases.
