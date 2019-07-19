Print This

Title

Man Sentenced to 15 Months for Racist Harvard Threats

By

Nick Hazelrigg
July 19, 2019
Comments
 
 

A man who threatened Harvard's Black Convocation event by encouraging a mass shooting or bombing at the university was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison, The Boston Globe reports. Twenty-five-year-old Nicholas Zuckerman pleaded guilty to making social media posts in which he expressed his anger at the convocation event and commented on one Harvard post saying, “If the blacks only ceremony happens, then I encourage violence and death at it. I’m thinking two automatics with extendo clips.” Zuckerman also commented with the hashtag #bombharvard multiple times on a Harvard Instagram post. Prosecutors had originally sought an 18-month sentence.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

From Classroom to Underclass
It's Time for Term Limits
He Got It Half Right

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Colleges as Political Playthings: South Carolina President Search Edition
Summer School Experiments
By the Light of the Moon
Volkswagen’s Electric Car Moonshot and Higher Ed in 2028
Program Grad Rates
A Pearson Hypothesis

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

The divide over scholarly debate over gender identity rages on

Ellucian Banner security flaw highlighted by Education Department

Faculty group at Alaska's Anchorage campus says Fairbanks should bear brunt of state cuts

Steven Pinker's aid in Jeffrey Epstein's legal defense renews criticism of the increasingly divisive

States pass flurry of bills targeting loan servicers

Perspectives from the field on Amazon's big-dollar entry into training workers

Google's College Search Ignores Community Colleges

How to write a publishable journal article (opinion)

A faculty member explains why she helps students of color despite warnings it won't help her get ten

Back to Top