Title
Man Sentenced to 15 Months for Racist Harvard Threats
A man who threatened Harvard's Black Convocation event by encouraging a mass shooting or bombing at the university was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison, The Boston Globe reports. Twenty-five-year-old Nicholas Zuckerman pleaded guilty to making social media posts in which he expressed his anger at the convocation event and commented on one Harvard post saying, “If the blacks only ceremony happens, then I encourage violence and death at it. I’m thinking two automatics with extendo clips.” Zuckerman also commented with the hashtag #bombharvard multiple times on a Harvard Instagram post. Prosecutors had originally sought an 18-month sentence.
