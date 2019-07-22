Title
Academic Minute: China’s Methane Emissions
Today on the Academic Minute, Scot M. Miller, assistant professor of environmental health at Johns Hopkins University, delves into why methane regulations against China might be working as intended. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
