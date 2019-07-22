Print This

Academic Minute: China’s Methane Emissions

Doug Lederman
July 22, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Scot M. Miller, assistant professor of environmental health at Johns Hopkins University, delves into why methane regulations against China might be working as intended. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

