Wheeling Jesuit Becomes Wheeling University

Wheeling Jesuit University's Board of Trustees voted to change the university's name to simply Wheeling University, the fourth name the institution has seen, the Wheeling News Register reported. The university was previously Wheeling College and then Wheeling Jesuit College before it became Wheeling Jesuit University, and its newest name suggests the university is ending its Jesuit affiliation. The new name change comes at the same time as new leadership in the university's Board of Trustees.