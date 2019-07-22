Title
Wheeling Jesuit Becomes Wheeling University
Wheeling Jesuit University's Board of Trustees voted to change the university's name to simply Wheeling University, the fourth name the institution has seen, the Wheeling News Register reported. The university was previously Wheeling College and then Wheeling Jesuit College before it became Wheeling Jesuit University, and its newest name suggests the university is ending its Jesuit affiliation. The new name change comes at the same time as new leadership in the university's Board of Trustees.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
When a misleading op-ed in 'The Wall Street Journal' irks academics, it's time for a fact check on f
Philosophers should not be sanctioned for their positions on sex and gender (opinion)
Incoming Hampshire president Edward Wingenbach lays out his vision for rebuilding
As colleges go test optional for domestic applicants, they take different approaches to testing poli
Ellucian Banner security flaw highlighted by Education Department
That Wasn’t Supposed to Happen… | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Authors discuss sexual consent on college campuses in upcoming book
Many point to highly politicized process in selecting new South Carolina president
A professor gains insight about academic underperformance after becoming a student herself (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!