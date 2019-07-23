Title
Academic Minute: Latino Immigrants and Drinking
Today on the Academic Minute, Mariana Sanchez, assistant professor in the department of health promotion at Florida International University, explores whether the health of Latino men worsens after they immigrate to the U.S. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
