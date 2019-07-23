Print This

U of Washington Will Create Center for Informed Public

Scott Jaschik
July 23, 2019
The University of Washington will create a Center for an Informed Public, to be led by an interdisciplinary group whose mission is to resist strategic misinformation, promote an informed society and strengthen democratic discourse.

The center will be financed by a $5 million investment by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and a $600,000 award from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation.

