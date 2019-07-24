Career College in Peoria to Close After 125 Years

A college that has been training workers in the Illinois city of Peoria since the late 1800s is the latest career-oriented institution to fail, the Journal-Star of Peoria reported. Midstate College, which expanded in 2008 as it eyed 1,000 students, had 279 undergraduates, according to the latest federal statistics. Midstate's president and CEO, whose family has owned the college since the 1960s, said its officials had explored a possible partnership, but those efforts failed.