Title
Career College in Peoria to Close After 125 Years
A college that has been training workers in the Illinois city of Peoria since the late 1800s is the latest career-oriented institution to fail, the Journal-Star of Peoria reported. Midstate College, which expanded in 2008 as it eyed 1,000 students, had 279 undergraduates, according to the latest federal statistics. Midstate's president and CEO, whose family has owned the college since the 1960s, said its officials had explored a possible partnership, but those efforts failed.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Dispute over federal rules on state authorization imperils thousands of California students
Penn Law condemns Amy Wax's recent comments on race and immigration as others call for her ouster
Being smart with money in college helps graduates feel more like adults
Warren introduces debt relief legislation, drawing contrast with Sanders
At Hopkins, 1 Professor Is Fired and Another Resigns
Leading faculty support in online learning
Faculty members don't always know best (opinion)
Lawyer attempts first-ever class action lawsuit for college students accused of sexual assault
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!