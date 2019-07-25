Sometimes life really is stranger than fiction. Don’t believe it? Read "The Most Gullible Man in Cambridge," New York magazine's story about Bruce Hay, a professor of law at Harvard University who teaches a class on judgment and says he got swindled by two women -- then ended up on the wrong end of a sexual misconduct case on campus. The women involved challenge most of his claims but allegedly targeted him and other men not necessarily because they needed money but because they “hate the patriarchy, that’s it.”