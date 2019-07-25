Print This

Title

‘The Most Gullible Man in Cambridge’

By

Colleen Flaherty
July 25, 2019
Comments
 
 

Sometimes life really is stranger than fiction. Don’t believe it? Read "The Most Gullible Man in Cambridge," New York magazine's story about Bruce Hay, a professor of law at Harvard University who teaches a class on judgment and says he got swindled by two women -- then ended up on the wrong end of a sexual misconduct case on campus. The women involved challenge most of his claims but allegedly targeted him and other men not necessarily because they needed money but because they “hate the patriarchy, that’s it.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A String of Scandals
Don’t Romanticize Faculty Governance
The Problem With Diversity Questions

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

What’s Your Favorite Faculty Interview Question?
Office Space
'Superpower,' Energy and Academic Transformation
Some Reads for the Beach
Leading faculty support in online learning
Theorizing digital learning

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Title IX lawsuit alleges Louisiana State ignores fraternity hazing

Appeals court says university may have violated rights of 'repugnant' humor publication

U of Hawaii pursues controversial Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea and is leading indigenous inst

What’s Your Favorite Faculty Interview Question? | Confessions of a Community College Dean

A number of mistakes brought down the University of Southern California (opinion)

U of Arizona Settles With Female Deans

Board: Speedo Professor Must Be Reinstated

Penn Law condemns Amy Wax's recent comments on race and immigration as others call for her ouster

‘The Most Gullible Man in Cambridge’

Back to Top