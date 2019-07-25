Print This

Academic Minute: New Type of Mexican Migrants

By

Doug Lederman
July 25, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Ernesto Castañeda, assistant professor of sociology at American University, says there are threats for migrants on both sides of the Mexican border. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

