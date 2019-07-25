Board: Speedo Professor Must Be Reinstated

The U.S. Naval Academy must reinstate Bruce Fleming, a professor of English who students said emailed them photos of himself in a Speedo and used demeaning language, the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board said Wednesday. Annapolis moved to terminate Fleming last summer following an investigation into his conduct, according to the Capital Gazette. He appealed in May.

Fleming, a civilian who reportedly was one of Annapolis’s most senior professors and made $130,000 per year, will also get back pay, according to the board. “This was all cooked up by the Naval Academy,” Fleming told the Gazette. “They’ve been looking for a way to get rid of me for 15 years.” Fleming has said the old photo of himself in a tight bathing suit was a commentary on John Keats’s "Ode on a Grecian Urn." An administrative judge reportedly criticized a midshipman’s claims against Fleming as being “greatly exaggerated.” The academy said it’s deciding whether to file a petition for review.