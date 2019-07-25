Print This

Diversity in IT

Colleen Flaherty
July 25, 2019
Academe’s IT professionals are predominantly male and white, according to a new research brief from CUPA-HR. Black and Hispanic women are also  generally underpaid relative to their white male peers. Around 43 percent of IT administrators are over 55 years old, with median years in position at seven. Nearly 40 percent of IT administrators have more than 10 years in their current role -- more than higher education administrators in general. The work force is set to become more diverse going forward, at least in certain positions. Read more here. 

