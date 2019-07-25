Print This

Parent Pleads Guilty in Admissions Scandal

By

Scott Jaschik
July 25, 2019
Comments
 
 

Another parent -- Jeffrey Bizzack -- has pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. According to court documents, Bizzack agreed to pay $250,000 to ensure his son would be admitted to the University of Southern California.

