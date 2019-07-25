U of Arizona Settles With Female Deans

The Arizona Board of Regents settled with Patricia MacCorquodale, Janice Cervelli and Joan Shaver, three former deans at the University of Arizona who said they were significantly underpaid compared to male deans and sued it for gender-based discrimination. The deans and the board said in a joint statement Wednesday that the women sought to "highlight the importance of gender equity and diverse leadership in higher education, and both parties agree and reaffirm the continuing importance of these issues. The parties are pleased that this matter has been mutually resolved." No further details about the settlement were available.