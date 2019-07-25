White Professor Sues Tuskegee U for Discrimination

Marshall Burns, a longtime full professor of physics at Tuskegee University, is suing the institution for age- and race-based discrimination, saying that he makes as much as an associate professor, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. In what could be a serious case of salary inversion, Burns says that he’s taught for 40 years but makes $60,500 -- some $18,000 to $30,000 less than younger full professors. Tuskegee reportedly declined comment, citing "legal and personnel concerns."

Burns’s attorney, Julian McPhillips, said previous attempts to resolve the issue with the university failed. Burns, who is white, says in his lawsuit that his scholarship and the fact that he is white have helped the historically black university win favor and funding from conservative state legislators. And while he has never felt overtly discriminated against, he told the Daily Beast, “something has to be going on, to be totally ignored on this issue.”