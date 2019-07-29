Print This

Title

California Bar Accidentally Leaks Exam Subjects

By

Scott Jaschik
July 29, 2019
Comments
 
 

The State Bar of California sent letters to the deans of several California law schools last week containing the general topics (which are not clear in advance) on the test that will be given Tuesday and Wednesday. The bar says that it has no evidence that any of the deans shared the information, but as a caution, it shared the information with all those registered for the test. Many of those studying have expressed their gripes on Twitter at #CalBarGate.

Tammi Rice, vice president the Kaplan Law Review, released this statement: “This leak represents an unprecedented situation for a widely taken bar exam and while there are still questions to be answered about how this happened, right now students’ only concern should be their final days of review. The good news for exam takers is that it eliminates about a dozen possible essay topics, so they know exactly which essay topics to focus on and which to ignore in their last days of preparation. This gives them the opportunity to hone their skills in the lead-up to test day. We advise students to remain focused on their prep and to not let this throw them off their game. For all the students who have been studying hard for the bar exam: they’ve got this.”

