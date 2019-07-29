Title
Laureate Continues Sell-Off With Panamanian University
By
Laureate Education has continued its sell-off of universities, this time with the announcement last week that it is selling the Universidad Interamericana de Panamá for roughly $87 million.
The Baltimore-based Laureate, a large network of institutions with a global focus, has been restructuring in recent years with an approach the company has described as a simplification strategy and a shift toward focusing on emerging and large markets. Universal Knowledge Systems Inc. and Global Education Services Inc. are buying the Panamanian university, which enrolls about 14,300 students. Laureate, a public benefit corporation, said its 25 institutions and more than 150 campuses currently enroll about 850,000 students.
