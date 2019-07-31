Print This

Academic Minute: Border Security Technology Megaprojects

By

Doug Lederman
July 31, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Texas at El Paso Week, Stephen Coulthart, assistant professor of security, examines one costly border security project that so far hasn’t paid benefits. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

