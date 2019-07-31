Title
Academic Minute: Border Security Technology Megaprojects
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Texas at El Paso Week, Stephen Coulthart, assistant professor of security, examines one costly border security project that so far hasn’t paid benefits. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
