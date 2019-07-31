Print This

Title

Buttigieg Calls Out For-Profit Colleges in Debate

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
July 31, 2019
Comments
 
 

Pete Buttigieg said during the Democratic presidential primary debate Tuesday that any debt forgiveness program should start with students of for-profit colleges, which he said took advantage of veterans.

"The moment I deployed, my Facebook feed started filling up with ads from these for-profit colleges," said Buttigieg, who served in Afghanistan as a U.S. Navy reservist in 2014.

Buttigieg, who is mayor of South Bend, Ind., also criticized the Trump administration's efforts to roll back Obama-era regulations targeting the for-profit sector. In a plan released earlier this month, he called for canceling the student debt of borrowers who attended programs that failed the gainful-employment rule. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos officially repealed the rule this month.

"On my watch, those colleges that turned the Department of Education into a predatory lender -- that’s where we'd start getting rid of loans," he said during the debate.

Elizabeth Warren U.S. Senator, Mass. • Democrat

Bernie Sanders U.S. Senator, Vt. • Independent

Pete Buttigieg Mayor of South Bend, Ind. • Democrat

Kamala Harris U.S. Senator, Calif. • Democrat

Kirsten Gillibrand U.S. Senator, N.Y. • Democrat

Amy Klobuchar U.S. Senator, Minn. • Democrat

Julián Castro Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development • Democrat

Joe Biden Former U.S. Vice President • Democrat

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Don’t Just Revile Amy Wax -- Rebut Her
Taking Trans Lives Seriously
Platinum Parachutes Revisited

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Low-Cost Online Master’s Program Debate Between Josh and Eddie
About Those Parents Severing Their Guardianship
'The Robots Are Coming!'
What Do Students Get in Return for Their Tuition?
Digital Content vs. Digital Access
Collaborative Work, Academic Training, and Alt-Ac Careers

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Philosophers should recognize the serious risks trans people face (opinion)

Alaska regents' intense debate over response to state cut reveals internal rifts

State Department's top education official says Chinese students are welcome, but…

Professor Says She Was Forced to Teach Under Fluorescent Lights

New reports of questionable financial aid practices suggest anew that field is tilted toward the wea

12 scholars share ideas for reducing carbon emissions in academic travel (opinion)

About Those Parents Severing Their Guardianship | Just Visiting

Buttigieg Calls Out For-Profit Colleges in Debate

Ex-Michigan State President to Receive $2.45 Million in Salary

SUNY trolls for online students in budget-ravaged Alaska

Back to Top