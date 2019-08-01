Title
Academic Minute: What Borderlanders Think of Each Other
Today in the Academic Minute, part of University of Texas at El Paso Week, Josiah Heyman, professor of anthropology, explores how residents of border communities have much in common even though their differences are stark. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
