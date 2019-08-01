Print This

Academic Minute: What Borderlanders Think of Each Other

Doug Lederman
August 1, 2019
Today in the Academic Minute, part of University of Texas at El Paso Week, Josiah Heyman, professor of anthropology, explores how residents of border communities have much in common even though their differences are stark. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

