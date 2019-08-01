Miami Dade Faculty Members Sue Trustees Over Search

Several faculty members at Miami Dade College, including the head of the college's Faculty Union, have joined a lawsuit against the Board of Trustees over its recent decision to begin a new presidential search. The suit claims that by abandoning the committee of faculty and community stakeholders originally tasked to complete the search and usurping the process for itself, the board had violated the rights of the plaintiffs. In a press release, union lawyer Mark Richard denounced the search process.

“The actions taken by the Board of Trustees in this matter are not in the best interests of the college, its students or staff -- but are also illegal -- and go against everything MDC stands for,” said Mark Richard, the lawyer whose firm is representing the faculty in the lawsuit. “Now we ask the courts to stop the trustees who have acted arbitrarily in changing the college’s presidential search process at the very end.”