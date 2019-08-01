Title
Professors Still More Likely Than Students to Be White
A new analysis from Pew Research Center says that while racial and ethnic diversity has increased among U.S. college faculty over the past two decades, professors are still much more likely than their students to be white. In 2017, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics and looked at by Pew, 76 percent of all college and university faculty members were white, compared to 55 percent of undergraduates. By ethnic group, just 5 percent of faculty members were Hispanic, compared to 20 percent of students. Six percent of professors were black, compared to 14 percent of their students. Asians were the exception, making up 11 percent of professors and 7 percent of students.
The share of nonwhite undergraduates jumped from 28 percent to 45 percent between 1997 and 2017, which Pew attributes largely to the growth in numbers of Hispanic students. The share of nonwhite full-time faculty members grew from 14 percent to 24 percent over the same period. A bigger share of assistant professors than tenured professors are nonwhite (27 percent versus 19 percent). Between fall 1997 and fall 2017, the share of nonwhite assistant professors grew by 10 percentage points, according to Pew. Another study based on federal data published this summer also found no recent substantial growth in faculty diversity, especially at research-intensive institutions and in tenured positions.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Bad day for 2U highlights vulnerability of online program management companies
Cengage and McGraw-Hill merger faces growing opposition
How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)
Germany's path to excellence for higher education
Small college towns can be unsuited for some faculty members from diverse backgrounds (opinion)
Essay on the importance of teaching failure
State Department's top education official says Chinese students are welcome, but…
Author discusses his book on "the college dropout scandal"
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!