Rockhurst Absorbs Saint Luke's College of Health Sciences

Rockhurst University is acquiring Saint Luke's College of Health Sciences. The deal was announced Wednesday. Both institutions are located in Kansas City, Mo., but Rockhurst is Roman Catholic and Saint Luke's is Episcopalian. Under the deal, Rockhurst expects to add some 700 students in associate, bachelor’s, master’s and certificate programs.

The deal includes a clause that states that the university “is committed to preserving the value of every human life. The trustees, officers and faculty of [the] university do not approve of or condone the practice of abortion.” It goes on to explain that “if an abortion is performed in a clinical setting used by Saint Luke’s, students enrolled in the Health Sciences Program will be free to choose not to participate therein and will not be expected to participate in the procedure. Students enrolled in the Health Sciences Program will be free to choose not to participate in any medical practices or procedures that violate the ethical and religious directives for Catholic health care facilities.”

