Title
Survey on Graduates' Meaningful Experiences in College
By
Results of a new survey of 1,575 college graduates found a relative lack of meaningful relationships between students and faculty or staff members.
The Elon University poll was conducted with the Center for Engaged Learning. Participants were given a list of common college experiences and asked to report how frequently they encountered them. The most common reported undergraduate experience was receiving feedback from faculty or staff members on a submitted final project, with 72 percent saying they got this kind of feedback multiple times. But just over half (52 percent) of respondents reported having had meaningful relationships with faculty or staff members, making this the least commonly reported experience. And 17 percent of graduates said they never had such a relationship.
The survey also found that 55 percent of graduates said they had opportunities to reflect on how the different parts of college fit together, while 17 percent reported never having this opportunity.
