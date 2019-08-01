Print This

Title

Wichita State Settles Pregnancy Discrimination Case

By

Colleen Flaherty
August 1, 2019
Comments
 
 

Wichita State University settled for $50,000 with Evangeline Heiliger, who sued it last year saying that she was offered an assistant professorship in women’s studies only to see it rescinded a day after she revealed she was pregnant. The Wichita Eagle reported that the university settled after a mediation session and that Heiliger agreed never to apply to work at Wichita State again. The university previously said that an investigation determined it hadn’t broken any laws in the case and that it remains committed to “a fair and equitable workplace.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Uniform Rules to Protect Access
Don’t Just Revile Amy Wax -- Rebut Her
Taking Trans Lives Seriously

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Low-Cost Online Master’s Program Debate Between Josh and Eddie
About Those Parents Severing Their Guardianship
'The Robots Are Coming!'
What Do Students Get in Return for Their Tuition?
Digital Content vs. Digital Access
Collaborative Work, Academic Training, and Alt-Ac Careers

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Bad day for 2U highlights vulnerability of online program management companies

Cengage and McGraw-Hill merger faces growing opposition

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

Germany's path to excellence for higher education

Small college towns can be unsuited for some faculty members from diverse backgrounds (opinion)

Essay on the importance of teaching failure

State Department's top education official says Chinese students are welcome, but…

Author discusses his book on "the college dropout scandal"

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

Back to Top