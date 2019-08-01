Title
Wichita State Settles Pregnancy Discrimination Case
Wichita State University settled for $50,000 with Evangeline Heiliger, who sued it last year saying that she was offered an assistant professorship in women’s studies only to see it rescinded a day after she revealed she was pregnant. The Wichita Eagle reported that the university settled after a mediation session and that Heiliger agreed never to apply to work at Wichita State again. The university previously said that an investigation determined it hadn’t broken any laws in the case and that it remains committed to “a fair and equitable workplace.”
