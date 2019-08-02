Print This

NCAA Unveils Details of New Rules-Enforcement Process

Doug Lederman
August 2, 2019
The National Collegiate Athletic Association on Thursday released details about the new committees and processes that make up its new, more independent approach to enforcing its rules. The new system, which was part of the package of changes the association adopted as a response to the men's basketball corruption scandal involving kickbacks to agents and coaches, includes two new enforcement bodies. The first is the Complex Case Unit, which includes NCAA enforcement staffers and investigators with no ties to institutions or athletic conferences, including Louis Freeh, the former head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The second group, the Independent College Sports Adjudication Panel, is a 15-member panel with no affiliation to NCAA entities or colleges and universities, which reviews the findings of the first group, oversees hearings and administers punishments.

