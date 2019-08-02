Title
NCAA Unveils Details of New Rules-Enforcement Process
The National Collegiate Athletic Association on Thursday released details about the new committees and processes that make up its new, more independent approach to enforcing its rules. The new system, which was part of the package of changes the association adopted as a response to the men's basketball corruption scandal involving kickbacks to agents and coaches, includes two new enforcement bodies. The first is the Complex Case Unit, which includes NCAA enforcement staffers and investigators with no ties to institutions or athletic conferences, including Louis Freeh, the former head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The second group, the Independent College Sports Adjudication Panel, is a 15-member panel with no affiliation to NCAA entities or colleges and universities, which reviews the findings of the first group, oversees hearings and administers punishments.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
New data track graduates of six popular majors through their first three jobs
Small college towns can be unsuited for some faculty members from diverse backgrounds (opinion)
Council of Graduate Schools data show there's no one way to use a doctorate
Author discusses his book on "the college dropout scandal"
3 Takeaways from this Week's 2U / OPM News | Technology and Learning
Size reduction of Lyon College board allows college to better respond to problems
Trump administration's regulatory overhaul wipes out shortcomings at troubled accreditor
Germany's path to excellence for higher education
Bad day for 2U highlights vulnerability of online program management companies
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!