Title
Prosecutors Back Pell Grants in Prisons
The country's largest association of prosecutors on Thursday endorsed legislation to repeal the ban on federal aid for incarcerated students.
The National District Attorneys Association said in a statement that it was backing the REAL Act, which would restore access to Pell Grants in prisons, to support ongoing efforts to reduce recidivism.
Senator Brian Schatz, a Hawaii Democrat, introduced the REAL Act for a second time in April along with Senator Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, and Senator Richard Durbin, an Illinois Democrat. The legislation already had received endorsements from the American Correctional Association and Association of State Correctional Administrators as well as the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
The district attorneys' group said repealing the ban on Pell Grants in prisons would build on the work of the FIRST STEP Act, criminal justice reform legislation that passed last year with the group's support.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
New data track graduates of six popular majors through their first three jobs
Small college towns can be unsuited for some faculty members from diverse backgrounds (opinion)
Council of Graduate Schools data show there's no one way to use a doctorate
Author discusses his book on "the college dropout scandal"
3 Takeaways from this Week's 2U / OPM News | Technology and Learning
Trump administration's regulatory overhaul wipes out shortcomings at troubled accreditor
Germany's path to excellence for higher education
Size reduction of Lyon College board allows college to better respond to problems
Bad day for 2U highlights vulnerability of online program management companies
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!