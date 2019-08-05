Print This

Academic Minute: Hearing Voices of Women Past

Doug Lederman
August 5, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Sarah Finley, assistant professor of Spanish at Christopher Newport University, explores how a certain group of women spoke loudly, but without a voice. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

 

