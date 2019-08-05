Title
Professor Allegedly Allowed Booze in Class
The University of North Florida suspended a professor of communication who allegedly allowed alcohol, including beer, in his classroom during an end-of-semester “Aloha Party,” according to WJXT News4Jax. A student reportedly posted photos of the party on social media and another university employee informed university police, who came to interrupt the April event. Police body camera footage was first obtained by the campus student newspaper, the Spinnaker. The professor, Brian Thornton, is banned from campus, without pay, through the fall. Two of 14 students present were reportedly under the legal drinking age. Thornton allegedly said he didn't allow students to bring alcohol, just food. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Why 'mastering out' of a Ph.D. program might really be 'mastering in'
Alumnus leaves Compton College properties worth millions
Wheeling president placed on leave in next chapter of chaotic year
Tennessee's move of math remediation to K-12 fails to boost college completion, study finds
Advanced Placement: where it’s been and where it’s going
U.S. Says California Is in Compliance With State Authorization Rules
How the Other Half Matriculates | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Professor Allegedly Allowed Booze in Class
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!