Professor Allegedly Allowed Booze in Class

The University of North Florida suspended a professor of communication who allegedly allowed alcohol, including beer, in his classroom during an end-of-semester “Aloha Party,” according to WJXT News4Jax. A student reportedly posted photos of the party on social media and another university employee informed university police, who came to interrupt the April event. Police body camera footage was first obtained by the campus student newspaper, the Spinnaker. The professor, Brian Thornton, is banned from campus, without pay, through the fall. Two of 14 students present were reportedly under the legal drinking age. Thornton allegedly said he didn't allow students to bring alcohol, just food. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.