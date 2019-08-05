Title
Victim in Dayton Is a Student
One of the victims in the Dayton, Ohio, shooting was Nicholas Cumer, a graduate student at Saint Francis University who completed his undergraduate degree there. Saint Francis is in Loretto, Pa., but Cumer had an internship in Dayton.
