Dartmouth Settles Title IX Class Action Case for $14M

Dartmouth College settled with nine former and current students who sued it, alleging violations of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. The sexual harassment settlement, announced in a joint statement, is subject to approval by the court. It includes a $14 million for all students who endured a hostile environment created three now-banished professors of psychological and brain sciences. All resigned or retired last year.

“Together with Dartmouth, we plan to continue addressing the systemic roots of power-based personal violence and gender-based discrimination across all levels of severity so that our experiences -- and those of the class we represent -- are never repeated,” the plaintiffs said.

President Philip J. Hanlon said the nine women “courageously came forward alongside other students to bring to my administration’s attention a toxic environment created by three former tenured professors, who will never set foot on this campus again.” Through this process, he said, “we have learned lessons that we believe will enable us to root out this behavior immediately if it ever threatens our campus community again.”