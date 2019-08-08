Report Says More Data Needed on Nondegree Credentials

As lawmakers debate expanding Pell Grant eligibility to short-term programs, a new report from the Rutgers School of Labor and Management Relations released Thursday urges more efforts to collect data on the outcomes of current short-term programs.

The report finds that no states collect comprehensive data on nondegree credentials. Most of the work done to assess the quality of short-term credentials so far has focused on for-credit credentials at public institutions. And many of those evaluations have been limited to labor market outcomes only.

The Rutgers report also recommends that higher ed institutions themselves examine how noncredit course work fits into credit-bearing programs.