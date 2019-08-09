Title
“Big Deal” Database Launched
Details of the “big deals” struck by university libraries and academic publishers have now been published as part of the Big Deal Knowledge Base.
The database, launched yesterday by open-access advocacy group SPARC, includes thousands of pricing details as well as unredacted license agreements.
“Like many industries (think of buying a car), when only one side has a detailed understanding of line item costs and what constitutes market rate, striking a fair deal can be very challenging,” a press release from SPARC said.
“This database attempts to put libraries on a more level playing field with vendors by details what peer institutions have paid for journal subscription packages.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Archaeology society continues to anger members with how it responds to negative feedback
Another professor under fire for using N-word in class while discussing James Baldwin
Dispute over minority affairs officers leads to collapse of student government
How to defend science to climate-change deniers and others who attack it (opinion)
Growing Texas Tech’s K-12 pipeline
Ruling in UMass Amherst Title IX lawsuit may lead to Supreme Court case, experts say
Budget Crisis Prompts Administrator to Bail on Alaska Job
Democratic contenders push moderate debt relief plans in response to Warren, Sanders
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!