“Big Deal” Database Launched

Lindsay McKenzie
August 9, 2019
Details of the “big deals” struck by university libraries and academic publishers have now been published as part of the Big Deal Knowledge Base.

The database, launched yesterday by open-access advocacy group SPARC, includes thousands of pricing details as well as unredacted license agreements.

“Like many industries (think of buying a car), when only one side has a detailed understanding of line item costs and what constitutes market rate, striking a fair deal can be very challenging,” a press release from SPARC said.

“This database attempts to put libraries on a more level playing field with vendors by details what peer institutions have paid for journal subscription packages.”

