Title
Community College Leaders Send Lawmakers HEA Wish List
The leaders of 12 community college systems urged House and Senate lawmakers this week to pass an update to the Higher Education Act that includes priorities for two-year institutions.
In a letter to top lawmakers on the House and Senate education committees, the community college leaders asked that four bills with bipartisan support be included in a new HEA law:
- The JOBS Act, which would expand Pell Grant eligibility to short-term training programs.
- The College Transparency Act, which would establish a national student-level data system to track outcomes at the college and program level.
- The Gateway to Careers Act, which would make competitive federal funding available to institutions addressing barriers to college completion like childcare costs.
- The Community College to Career Fund in Higher Education, which would provide competitive grant funding to colleges working to connect students with employers.
The letter was signed by leaders of community college systems in Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Oregon, Virginia and Washington State.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Archaeology society continues to anger members with how it responds to negative feedback
Another professor under fire for using N-word in class while discussing James Baldwin
Dispute over minority affairs officers leads to collapse of student government
How to defend science to climate-change deniers and others who attack it (opinion)
Growing Texas Tech’s K-12 pipeline
Budget Crisis Prompts Administrator to Bail on Alaska Job
Democratic contenders push moderate debt relief plans in response to Warren, Sanders
'Digital Transformation' and the University | Technology and Learning
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!