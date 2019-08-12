Title
Academic Minute: The Virtue of Vengeance
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Union College Week, Krisanna Scheiter, associate professor of philosophy, looks into whether any good can come from getting even. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
