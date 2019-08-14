Title
Academic Minute: Feminist Cringe Comedy
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Union College Week, Lori Marso, professor of political science, explores how feminist cringe comedy can have a positive effect on society. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
