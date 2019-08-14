Title
Fired Hopkins Professor Will Work at Facebook
Facebook said this week that it has hired Daniel Povey, the speech-recognition researcher whom Johns Hopkins University fired for using bolt cutters to enter an administrative building occupied by student protesters. In a very unapologetic letter posted to his website last week, Povey said he was moving to a job in industry on the West Coast, but he didn’t say where. CNBC reported that Povey said via email that he "just wouldn’t expect to last very long at any big Silicon Valley company after expressing the kinds of opinions I have expressed in my leaving message."
