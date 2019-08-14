Title
There Will Be Puppies
No, you’re not dreaming. The American Political Science Association confirmed this week that a “puppy social” advertised in the otherwise quite serious program for its annual meeting -- set for later this month in Washington -- is the real deal.
“While our annual meeting is focused on the presentation of the highest scholarly research in our discipline, the annual meeting is very much a family-friendly event,” Steven R. Smith, the association’s executive director, said via email. So it was able to partner with Lucky Dog Animal Rescue to bring dogs and puppies to the event. All are available for adoption.
Smith noted there will also be childcare at the meeting, as well as an ice cream social. “Overall,” he said, “we want to provide opportunities for families or people who want to enjoy the social atmosphere an event like the annual meeting presents.”
Did we mention puppies?
I can confirm. There WILL be puppies. https://t.co/rnBe4ddMRJ— Tanya Schwarz (@tanyabschwarz) August 12, 2019
