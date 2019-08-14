Print This

Title

There Will Be Puppies

By

Colleen Flaherty
August 14, 2019
Comments
 
 

No, you’re not dreaming. The American Political Science Association confirmed this week that a “puppy social” advertised in the otherwise quite serious program for its annual meeting -- set for later this month in Washington -- is the real deal.

“While our annual meeting is focused on the presentation of the highest scholarly research in our discipline, the annual meeting is very much a family-friendly event,” Steven R. Smith, the association’s executive director, said via email. So it was able to partner with Lucky Dog Animal Rescue to bring dogs and puppies to the event. All are available for adoption.

Smith noted there will also be childcare at the meeting, as well as an ice cream social. “Overall,” he said, “we want to provide opportunities for families or people who want to enjoy the social atmosphere an event like the annual meeting presents.”

Did we mention puppies?

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Dump the Discount Rate
The Presumption of Good Faith
in Campus Conversation
When Free Isn't Really Free

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Worrying Over a Digital Learning Pigeonhole
Place
When Positions Disappear
Creating a Culture of ROI
Is Online Learning the Electric Car of Higher Ed?
Move Fast and Forget Things

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Ph.D. students resent expectation that they bring food and drinks to their thesis defenses

Boston U's new online M.B.A. is less expensive than, and different from, on-campus program

Why the discount rate is a flawed statistic for tracking college finances (opinion)

Alaska's governor and university reach compromise to nearly halve budget cut

Moody's Maintains Negative Outlook for Higher Ed

American Bar Association tables new definition of consent in criminal sex assault cases

The changing role of physical campuses in online education

Fired Hopkins Professor Will Work at Facebook

New public charge rule has implications for higher education and students

Back to Top