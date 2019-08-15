Title
International Students Report Worries About Gun Violence
A quarter of international students attending U.S. colleges report worrying about gun violence at their institution, while 37 percent say they worry about gun violence in the local community, according to a new survey of current international students and recent graduates conducted by the credential evaluation organization World Education Services that garnered 1,921 responses.
Students attending urban institutions were most likely to express concerns about gun violence. Students from Asia and from the Middle East/North Africa expressed the highest levels of concern.
Despite anxieties about gun violence, 88 percent of respondents said they felt safe from physical harm or acts of violence at their institutions, while 79 percent said they felt physically safe within their local community.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Ph.D. students resent expectation that they bring food and drinks to their thesis defenses
Colleges use small grants to develop new programs and expand their study abroad capacity
5 Reasons Why BU's $24K MBA Is A Big Deal | Technology and Learning
Dutch academics fear language rule would hinder foreign recruitment
Colleges hosting more orientation programs just for parents
Boston U's new online M.B.A. is less expensive than, and different from, on-campus program
Another Harvard Professor Addresses Jeffrey Epstein Ties
Getting Beyond the CRAAP Test: A Conversation with Mike Caulfield | Just Visiting
As debate over short-term Pell unfolds, for-profits on the sidelines
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!