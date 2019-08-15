Title
Labor Department Proposes Exemption for Religious Entities
The U.S. Labor Department has proposed an exemption for religious educational institutions and other organizations to allow them to discriminate in ways consistent with their religious views when they are serving as federal contractors. Civil liberties groups have vowed to oppose the change.
