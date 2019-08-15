Print This

Ohio State Seeks Trademark for ‘The’

By

Scott Jaschik
August 15, 2019
Ohio State University last week filed a trademark application for “The” when it is used in conjunction with the name of the university, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

“Like other institutions, Ohio State works to vigorously protect the university’s brand and trademarks,” said Chris Davey, a spokesman for the university. “These assets hold significant value, which benefits our students and faculty and the broader community by supporting our core academic mission of teaching and research.”

