Title
Ohio State Seeks Trademark for ‘The’
Ohio State University last week filed a trademark application for “The” when it is used in conjunction with the name of the university, The Columbus Dispatch reported.
“Like other institutions, Ohio State works to vigorously protect the university’s brand and trademarks,” said Chris Davey, a spokesman for the university. “These assets hold significant value, which benefits our students and faculty and the broader community by supporting our core academic mission of teaching and research.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Ph.D. students resent expectation that they bring food and drinks to their thesis defenses
Colleges use small grants to develop new programs and expand their study abroad capacity
5 Reasons Why BU's $24K MBA Is A Big Deal | Technology and Learning
Dutch academics fear language rule would hinder foreign recruitment
Colleges hosting more orientation programs just for parents
Boston U's new online M.B.A. is less expensive than, and different from, on-campus program
Getting Beyond the CRAAP Test: A Conversation with Mike Caulfield | Just Visiting
Another Harvard Professor Addresses Jeffrey Epstein Ties
New public charge rule has implications for higher education and students
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!