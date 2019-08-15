Scripps Research Institute Mum on Biochemist's Departure

The Scripps Research Institute forced out Floyd Romesberg, a former professor of chemistry there, several sources reportedly told Science Insider. Romesberg left the institute in mid-June, and Scripps Research didn’t say why. A spokesperson told Science that the institute has “never received a complaint about Dr. Romesberg sexually harassing a graduate student or anyone else,” but that it “did learn information suggesting a potential Title IX violation by Dr. Romesberg.” An investigation found no evidence of a violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which bars sexual harassment, but Romesberg “is no longer with TSRI, we are winding down his lab at the institute, and we will not comment on any personnel decision,” the spokesperson said. Romesberg could not immediately be reached for comment.