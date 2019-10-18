Title
Academic Minute: Virtual Reality and Job Interviews
Today on the Academic Minute, J. J. Ruscella, associate professor of theater at Shenandoah University, explores a new way to utilize virtual reality. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Advice to highly sensitive academics for avoiding burnout (opinion)
Mental health is low priority for community colleges
New grant program at Pitt matches Pell Grants and targets students' unmet need
Is there a best practice for asking students to pay bills?
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
Advice for successfully finishing your dissertation
A first-generation Ph.D. student describes her struggles (opinion)
The importance of enhancing the relevance of the liberal arts to students today (opinion)
Imagining an Integrated LMS / Project Management Platform | Technology and Learning
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!