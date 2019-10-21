Print This

Academic Minute: Rethinking the 4% Retirement Rule

Doug Lederman
October 21, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Widener University Week, Kenn Tacchino, professor of taxation and financial planning, explains why the 4 percent rule of retirement withdrawal may not work for all situations. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

