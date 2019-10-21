Title
Indiana Gets $60 Million Gift; SMU Gets $50 Million
Indiana University at Bloomington on Friday received a $60 million gift from Fred Luddy. The gift will support the creation of a multidisciplinary research program on artificial intelligence.
Also on Friday, Southern Methodist University received a $50 million gift from Carolyn L. and David B. Miller. The gift will support SMU's Edwin L. Cox School of Business.
