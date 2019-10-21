Print This

Lehigh Health Director Resigns Amid Allegations

By

Elin Johnson
October 21, 2019
The interim director of Lehigh University's health center has resigned after allegations of sexual assault came to light, reports The Morning Call.

Lehigh accepted Thomas Novak's resignation after he was suspended following sexual misconduct claims. An independent investigation at the time found no evidence of wrongdoing but did find a work environment that did not align with the community's values.

A medical assistant in the health center filed a lawsuit in May outlining Novak's alleged sexual comments aimed at the assistant and about students' bodies. The lawsuit also states that the female assistant was fired from her position because of her repeated reports of Novak's behavior.

The Morning Call reported that Novak could not be reached for comment on the matter.

