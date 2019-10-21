Title
Lehigh Health Director Resigns Amid Allegations
By
The interim director of Lehigh University's health center has resigned after allegations of sexual assault came to light, reports The Morning Call.
Lehigh accepted Thomas Novak's resignation after he was suspended following sexual misconduct claims. An independent investigation at the time found no evidence of wrongdoing but did find a work environment that did not align with the community's values.
A medical assistant in the health center filed a lawsuit in May outlining Novak's alleged sexual comments aimed at the assistant and about students' bodies. The lawsuit also states that the female assistant was fired from her position because of her repeated reports of Novak's behavior.
The Morning Call reported that Novak could not be reached for comment on the matter.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Marketing firm breaks down personas of adult learners to help colleges recruit better
Colleges are starting to go their own way in wake of NACAC changing rules of admissions
The Classic Learning Test aims to challenge the SAT
Advice to highly sensitive academics for avoiding burnout (opinion)
Study: How smooth-talking professors can lull students into thinking they've learned more than they
Lehigh Health Director Resigns Amid Allegations
Chapman University student paper declined to cover Bush, but not for reason you might think
Oregon State Reconsidering State Police Deal
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!