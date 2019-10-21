Michigan Inmates Allowed Financial Aid

Michigan's inmates are now able to access an additional source of financial aid, reports the Detroit Free Press.

The new budget for the coming year changed the language surrounding Michigan's Tuition Incentive Program (TIP), which previously barred incarcerated individuals from participating.

TIP provides aid to students eligible for Medicaid. TIP-eligible recipients must complete high school or a GED program prior to turning 20, and they remain eligible for the next six years. Under the program students are provided tuition assistance for associate or bachelor's degree programs.

The Detroit Free Press reported that less than 3 percent of inmates were eligible for this program.

This move comes during increased advocacy for a lifting of the federal ban on incarcerated individuals having access to the Pell Grant.