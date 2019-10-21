Oregon State Reconsidering State Police Deal

Following an off-campus incident of force used on a student by two members of the Oregon State Police, Oregon State University president Edward Ray said that the university will re-evaluate its partnership with OSP, according to KATU 2.

A 21-year-old female student was being given a citation for biking the wrong direction down the road when the officers tackled her to the ground. Onlookers recorded the incident. Students have responded by criticizing the use of force and questioning if it was appropriate.

OSU has a law enforcement service agreement with OSP, which Ray said will now be under review. In a statement Ray said that the university has asked that law enforcement policies of agencies associated with the institution be examined for examples of implicit or explicit bias, which could have played a role in the severity of the treatment of the OSU student.

The student at the center of the controversy was arrested for interfering with a police officer and resisting arrest, reported KATU 2. OSP has said it is looking into the incident.