Professor Pleads Guilty to Fraud Involving Grant Funds

Qingyou Han, professor of mechanical engineering technology at Purdue University, and his wife, Lu Shao, pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge of wire fraud. The Journal and Courier reported that the couple allegedly funneled more $1 million in National Science Foundation small-business grant money into their private company, Hans Tech, as a front to pay for a home and other personal expenses. The plea came ahead of a planned trial in federal court. Han’s attorneys were not immediately available for comment.

Tim Doty, Purdue spokesperson, told the Journal and Courier that the university was aware of the plea agreement but had not yet reviewed it. Any future decisions about Han’s employment will be made in accordance with university policies and due process.