Print This

Title

Professor Pleads Guilty to Fraud Involving Grant Funds

By

Colleen Flaherty
October 21, 2019
Comments
 
 

Qingyou Han, professor of mechanical engineering technology at Purdue University, and his wife, Lu Shao, pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge of wire fraud. The Journal and Courier reported that the couple allegedly funneled more $1 million in National Science Foundation small-business grant money into their private company, Hans Tech, as a front to pay for a home and other personal expenses. The plea came ahead of a planned trial in federal court. Han’s attorneys were not immediately available for comment.

Tim Doty, Purdue spokesperson, told the Journal and Courier that the university was aware of the plea agreement but had not yet reviewed it. Any future decisions about Han’s employment will be made in accordance with university policies and due process.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Are You Serious About Diversifying Your Faculty and Staff?
Deletable You
ALS and the Brain Drain of Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Magic
A Happy Hoo
A Conversation with a Young EdTech Professional and Future Online Graduate Student
Channeling Our Inner Freshmen
The Gunman Took an Uber
A Hippocratic Oath for Algorithmic Intervention

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Marketing firm breaks down personas of adult learners to help colleges recruit better

Colleges are starting to go their own way in wake of NACAC changing rules of admissions

The Classic Learning Test aims to challenge the SAT

Advice to highly sensitive academics for avoiding burnout (opinion)

Study: How smooth-talking professors can lull students into thinking they've learned more than they

Chapman University student paper declined to cover Bush, but not for reason you might think

Lehigh Health Director Resigns Amid Allegations

MIT Reaffirms Commitment to Open Access

Academic Minute: Rethinking the 4% Retirement Rule

Back to Top